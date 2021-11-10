Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 9 Episode 7

Did Charli purposefully ice out Lala?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 7, a day out left Lala feeling excluded and everyone else at odds.

With the partying in the group intensifying, James lashed out because he thought the group was enabling him.

Meanwhile, things took a turn at SUR when Raquel revealed her feelings about everyone in the group to Lisa.

How did Lisa react?

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.