Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 4

Did Jamie manage to navigate turbulent waters?

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4, he received surprising news that changed the way he thought about those around him.

Trouble - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Beth got an exciting offer that pushed her further away from her family.

Elsewhere, Jimmy settled in on the road as tensions boiled over in the bunkhouse.

How did it all play out?

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 Quotes

I think she can make Montana the fastest-growing state in the nation. Behind every milestone of human history stands a monster, and that's our monster.

Caroline

Caroline: Stubbornness is not a business strategy, Beth. It's how you lose the ranch all together. You're smart enough to know that.
Beth: Oh, I know it, and if we still own it by the time my father dies, you're my first call. But in the meantime, his dream is my Alamo, and I will die on the fuckin' wall defending it.

