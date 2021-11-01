Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Movie Sets Premiere Date at Roku: Get Your First Look!

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will be back on the air next week.

The Roku Channel on Monday announced a premiere date for the previously announced movie of the canceled NBC dramedy.

It is set to premiere Wednesday, December 1, on the streamer.

We also got a first look at the project in the form of a sneak peek video, and there is some music included.

Titled Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, the movie kicked off with Jane Levy (aka Zoey), Skylar Astin (Max), Alex Newell (Mo), John Clarence Stewart (Simon), and Andrew Leeds (David) all set to return.

They are joined by Alice Lee (Emily), Michael Thomas Grant (Leif), Kapil Talwalkar (Tobin), Mary Steenburgen (Maggie), Peter Gallagher (Mitch), and Bernadette Peters (Deb).

While the movie is rolling out on streaming, it will be free on The Roku Channel.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” Colin Davis, Roku’s head of original scripted programming, said in a press release when the movie was confirmed.

“The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special.”

“I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again,” creator Austin Winsberg said.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays."

"And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood.”

The project is billed as a wrap-up, but Roku is not ruling out further projects set in the universe.

NBC canceled the show earlier this year after two seasons, and the fans were less than impressed.

At least they will actually get some closure now, and possibly some more journies set in the universe.

Check out the clip below.

