4400 Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Kaminski Experiment

That was a dramatic midseason finale!

On 4400 Season 1 Episode 8, loyalties were cemented, wrongs were avenged, and in between, we got some we got much-needed tender moments.

You can watch 4400 online right here at TV Fanatic! Catch up or rewatch now!

The most epic scene of the episode came at the hands of Mildred, back for blood. She wasted no time showing Bill Greene she means business and wants revenge. She would have killed him had the Reverend not pulled her back.

Millie's experience at Ypsi Med has changed her. She's hardened, colder, and more ruthless. She still has that sweetness in her, which we saw when she said goodbye to Hayden after the breakout, but it's hidden underneath that need for justice.

Bill's mention of her sister was intriguing! Millicent must be in her fifties or sixties -- why haven't we heard anything about her until now? Could it have just been a ploy of Bill's to save himself?

It's clear Mildred feels invincible, as though she can take on the government with her powers. When the Reverend grabbed her, and her powers seemed to vanish, her plan suddenly came crashing down.

Does this mean the Reverend's powers are showing at last? Could he have the ability to take someone else's power? And does this mean he is now telekinetic, as Mildred was? Or has he simply stripped her of her powers temporarily, and they'll "grow back" in time?

The Reverend got something of a reprieve here. It's hard to believe a word he says. He seems to have declared his loyalty to the 4400 -- and it couldn't come at a more divisive time, with the reveal on live television that the 4400 can be dangerous.

It's likely that there will be a division amongst the 4400 -- there will be those who want to use their powers to push back against the government's control, and there will be those who want a more pacifist approach.

The government seems to be their best bet at getting answers, though -- who knows if they will find them?

It's some Logan character development! Hurray!

I'll confess, there may have been some eye-rolling when we realized that this would be a Logan-centric episode. The straight, non-time-traveling white dude with no superpowers sometimes feels out of place in this show. His intentions have been out-of-focus, and he's often been difficult to read.

However, Cory Jeacoma finally got his moment to shine, delivering some beautiful, grounded scenes throughout the entire episode that ran the gamut of Logan's past sixteen years.

He was the young, confused, suddenly-single father to a baby girl, getting life advice from Mrs. Grover (the consistently serene and genuine Adilah Barnes.)

Bury what you can and live with the rest. Mrs. Grover Permalink: Bury what you can and live with the rest.

Permalink: Bury what you can and live with the rest.

There was a great scene with Keisha in which they frankly discussed how grief could present differently for everyone. It was very different from their first interaction when she came to take Shanice away from his front door!

Logan and Shanice's goodbye scene was devastating because it was what needed to happen. They could have tried again, but it wouldn't have been fair to anyone. While there is still love there, it can never be what it once was.

Logan could have come off as a jerk here, but there was truth and understanding between them that made it work. When Shanice saw his memories, she knew that the letter -- even though she hadn't intended for him to see it -- had already forced him to process her departure a long time again. She was released at that moment, too.

The scene between Hayden and Logan just proved that Logan is a father who cares about his kids. Hayden may not be his biological son, but in just a few weeks, Logan has created a warm, loving space for a young man to thrive and feel supported, something Hayden has never had.

Sometimes loving someone isn't enough to save them. Logan Permalink: Sometimes loving someone isn't enough to save them.

Permalink: Sometimes loving someone isn't enough to save them.

It showcased mindful parenting, vulnerable strength on both their parts, and how important it is to make sure young people feel respected and valued.

For some comedic relief, Andre and Jharrel had some discussions about modern relationships.

Jharrel has been spending a lot of time with Claudette (though she was conspicuously absent from this episode, as was LaDonna). Jharrel warns Andre to stay out of it, but he does it with a smile on his face, meaning he's probably pretty happy about how things are going.

Andre is not certain about "feeling vibes," as Jharrel explains it, but he wants to make sure he is giving Shanice what she needs. In the end, he delivers -- a big romantic gesture, recreating his era in the old hotel bar, where he asks Shanice to dance.

But for now, we dance like tomorrow will never come. Andre Permalink: But for now, we dance like tomorrow will never come.

Permalink: But for now, we dance like tomorrow will never come.

The "vibes" of Shanice and Andre's relationship are gentle and respectful. The peace they find with each other is so sweet and pure.

LaDonna assures me that all our powers are 'fire.' Andre Permalink: LaDonna assures me that all our powers are 'fire.'

Permalink: LaDonna assures me that all our powers are 'fire.'

The Fire Man cometh!

Bill Greene's insidious plan backfired when he forgot that, like Mildred, the man on fire probably has some less-than-pleasant associations being locked up and tested on by the government.

Keisha and Jharrel seem to have gained his trust, so hopefully, he's somewhere safe and hidden -- his powers are probably among the most potentially dangerous as any we've seen. It's no wonder Greene wanted to show him off.

Now, it appears that Greene is alive, if only thanks to the Reverend. Though he got thrown out a window and lost his Fire Man, Greene technically got what he wanted -- a display of the danger the 4400 presents to the general public.

That's the first eight episodes of the new 4400 reboot. Overall, it's shattered expectations and defied traditional sci-fi tropes. It's a wholly different show from its predecessor, with many things to say about the times we live in.

The pace has been slow at times, but within that, there has been lots of development for our main characters. Now, the world and the mysteries behind the 4400 need to take precedence for the show to maintain momentum.

What did you think of the midseason finale? Are you hooked or bored? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Mary Littlejohn is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.