9-1-1: Is Ryan Guzman Leaving?

Ryan Guzman has been a pivotal part of 9-1-1 since the second season.

The character has cheated death during his time on the show, but he suddenly announced his future on 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 10.

If you watch 9-1-1 online, you know Eddie admitted to his colleagues that he was leaving the 118 behind to focus on being a father.

This development came after his son, Christopher, told him that he would be dead within the next year.

It gave Eddie some food for thought, especially when considering recent events.

Eddie revealed that his son “worried about me, about the risk I take while I’m at work,” he told his friends before conceding that it was too much for a kid.

“I have to make a change. I’m leaving the 118.”

It was a pivotal moment and got fans speculating his future with the hit FOX drama.

According to TV Insider, Guzman will remain a part of the first responder drama when the show returns in the spring.

However, there's no telling where Eddie's arc will take him during the back half of 9-1-1 Season 5, so it's possible we could follow Eddie into a new profession.

Then again, it's also possible he could return to the 118.

He might just need some time away to think about whether the risk of his career is worth putting himself in danger.

9-1-1 remains a big hit in its fifth season for FOX, averaging 5.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating among live + same-day ratings.

It is FOX's most-watched show and the third highest-rated in the demo (Behind The Masked Singer and The Simpsons).

FOX has yet to announce when the show will return for its midseason run, but we do know that 9-1-1: Lone Star will be back on the case on January 3, 2022.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.