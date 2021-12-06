A Million Little Things Round Table: Is It the Return of Maggie & Gary?!

Can we expect another round of Maggie and Gary?

One of the final cliffhangers that likely had fans talking after A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 8 was Gary closed a chapter of his life with Darcy and Liam and had an epiphany about Maggie joining her for a potentially dangerous road trip.

Rome also expressed he was experiencing a relapse in his depression.

Join Laura Nowak, Christine Orlando, and Jack Ori to discuss that midseason finale!

Are you relieved that they didn't go down the infidelity route with Rome? How do you feel about revisiting his depression?

Laura: I'm very relieved they didn't have Rome cheat. I can see how the last six months could have been hard on Rome. His wife was gone, his foster son was gone, his movie was in flux. I'm not surprised he's struggling, and dealing with depression is a regular struggle, so I'm glad they're showing that.

Christine: To have Rome cheating on Regina felt like a betrayal to these characters, so I am relieved they didn't go that route.

And there is no magic pill to make depression magically disappear forever, so having Rome relapse is very realistic. I'm happy they're showing this because I'm sure many people mistakenly feel like they're failing when their depression symptoms return, and they shouldn't.

Rome has battled this before, and he can do it again. Best of all, he's sharing it with Regina and has a support system in place. I look forward to seeing how they deal with this moving forward.

Jack: I agree with everyone else. Revisiting Rome's depression is such a better, more realistic story. As Christine says above, many people think they've failed when they experience depression again, and a story like this can help real-life sufferers feel less alone.

Did you predict Sophie would change her mind about MMI and pursue something else? What did you think about her audition and choice to join a band?

Laura: I didn't think she would change her mind, but I think part of MMI for Sophie was proving she could get over her fears and that she was good enough. Sophie is like Eddie in many ways, so joining a band doesn't really surprise me.

Christine: Yes and no.

Sophie's decisions about her future are generally linked to something important in her life. She wanted to go to Harvard because her father had, but with him gone, that changed.

Getting into MMI had become more about proving she could do it, even after all she'd gone through with Peter. Now that she's done that, she has to decide what she wants to do next.

Jack: In some ways, MMI will always be linked with Peter in Sophie's mind, as he was supposed to be helping her prepare for her audition when he assaulted her in the first place.

So I'm not surprised that she didn't feel the elation she expected to feel when she got in this time. She proved she could do it, yet still had Peter's ghost to contend with, and now needs to think about what she really wants.

I'm also not surprised that she's following in Eddie's footsteps and joining a band, as Eddie is currently the guy she sees most as a father figure.

What's your opinion of Sophie claiming that Gary stole her voice and Jon wouldn't have? Do you agree with the popular sentiment that she's being too hard on Gary and needs to let it go?

Laura: I think Sophie idolizes her dad. There's a 50/50 chance that he would've flown off the handle just as Eddie predicted. I think Sophie is allowed to be angry at Gary. I hope she forgives him in the second half since he was so close to the Dixon kids.

Christine: The truth is, Sophie has no idea what Jon would have done because he's not there. But it's how she wants to believe he would have handled it, and that's okay.

As Eddie pointed out, it took about a year for him and Sophie to find their way back, and I expect the same with Gary. Sophie has every reason to feel angry and hurt. Gary made a stupid mistake, but he loves her, and I'm sure she'll see that eventually.

Jack: Sophie wants to believe that Jon wouldn't have done what Gary did, but she doesn't know that for sure. I don't blame her for being angry at Gary. She feels he stole her voice, and she has the right to feel that way. Forgiveness takes time, especially with big things like this.

Are you on board with the rise of the Eddie and Anna ship?

Laura: While I adored Katherine and Eddie, I think I am aboard the Eddie and Anna ship. They have chemistry and have potential, and I want to see more.

Christine: As odd as it is to have Eddie dating the ex of the man who abused Sophie, yeah, I think I'm okay with it. These two have nice, easy chemistry, and I'd like to see more of it.

Jack: I wasn't expecting to like this couple, but they have decent chemistry and some potential so far. I'm curious as to where this is going to go.

What are your thoughts on Gary's storyline with Liam and Stephen? Is this the official closure on that chapter in his life?

Laura: I loved seeing Liam with Gary. It's so hard on kids when they suddenly lose a parental figure and don't understand the new changes. It had to be difficult for Liam not to see Gary at all. I was relieved that both Gary and Stephen acted like adults and thought of Liam first.

Christine: I felt horrible for Liam. I was a little disappointed that Stephen and Gary didn't arrange for Liam to see Gary occasionally. I think that would have been healthy for all involved.

Unfortunately, I think this is the end of Darcy and Gary, and I loved them, so I'm in mourning.

Jack: When Gary and Darcy broke up, I felt awful for Liam. I knew he had a bond with Gary and that losing Gary would be hard for him.

I'm glad that Liam came to see Gary and that they talked, especially when Gary reassured Liam that he missed him. Liam feels like everything in his life has changed, and he needs to know that his relationship with Gary hasn't.

I'm with Christine -- I really liked Darcy and Gary and am sad that that's over.

Should Maggie have visited Justin's mother after that radio show call?

Laura: I think that was an impulsive move. I'm glad Gary went with her.

Christine: Maggie wants to help people, and this person needs help, so I completely understand her desire to go and speak to her face to face. But she has no idea how far gone this woman might be, so going alone is a bad idea.

I'm just not sure how I feel about Gary going with her.

Jack: I don't think it's a good idea. The woman needs help, but not from the person she blames for her son's death.

It seemed like her call into the show was motivated by anger and the desire to sabotage Maggie's career, not by a desire to talk things out, and Maggie visiting her in person doesn't seem like a safe or wise thing to do.

What do you think about the series teasing the return of the Maggie and Gary romantic pairing?

Laura: I wasn't a fan the first time. However, since they've become close friends and Gary doesn't have as much of a hero complex with Maggie, it might work. I don't want them to lose the easy banter they've finally formed.

Christine: But I like Maggie and her new hockey player boyfriend! They're so cute.

I'm not rooting for a Gary/Maggie reunion. I like them as friends, but if this is the way the show is going, I'm just glad they both seem to be in a much healthier place this time.

Jack: I liked Gary/Maggie the first time, but I've lost interest in a Gary/Maggie pairing after seeing Gary with Darcy. If Gary can't be with Darcy, I'd like him to move on and for Maggie to continue exploring her new relationship with Cam.

What was your favorite or a standout moment, arc, or character from the hour?

Laura: I loved how excited Sophie was to share her news with Anna and "parent-trap" Anna and Eddie. I also loved the scenes between Liam and Gary. I'd kind of like it if Darcy and Stephen still let Liam see Gary. It's hard for a kid to lose a parental figure.

Christine: I enjoyed Liam and Gary's scenes together. It made me all the sadder that they aren't going to be family officially.

I also enjoyed the awkward "I love you's" shared by Maggie and Camden. They make a sweet couple, but I fear their future will get cut short but Gary and Maggie.

Jack: I loved Liam and Gary's scenes. I also liked Danny and Sophie's Facetime chat. I miss Danny. Also, it says a lot that he'd put off his long-distance date with Milo for a few minutes to be there for his sister.

What do you hope to see when the series returns?

Laura: I'd love for Danny to return and maybe live with Gary. Obviously, they always shared a special bond, and I think it would benefit many people to have Danny back in town. I miss him!

I also hope we see Sophie with the band. Her maturation has been my favorite since last season.

Christine: I look forward to seeing Sophie and her band. Lizzie Greene is incredibly talented.

And I want to see how Rome handles his depression this time around. Also, I want more of Katherine embarking on a new romance.

Jack: I'm interested in how Rome and Regina deal with Rome's depression. I also want to see more of Katherine and her dating life. And I agree with Laura: Danny needs to come home ASAP.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics. Do you agree with us? Do you disagree!

