ABC Sets Premiere Dates For American Idol & Mayim Bialik-Hosted Jeopardy!

American Idol will sing again for ABC in 2022.

The network on Thursday announced its fifth season of the reboot would launch Sunday, February 27.

As previously reported, the new season will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie are all set to return.

There were some questions about who would be back after the end of the last season.

"Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with 'Idol' on ABC," said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television in August.

"Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons - and they're ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it's safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on 'Idol.'"

"'American Idol' is still the original music show that genuinely creates superstars and continues to evolve to allow true artists to succeed in this unique business," said executive producer and showrunner Megan Wolflick.

"The chemistry and passion Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan bring is second to none. We couldn't be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer."

Last season, the series ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among Adults 18-49.

The series also finished among the Top 5 unscripted series last season with Total Viewers (No. 4).

Meanwhile, Jeopardy! National College Championship will be ABC's counterprogramming for NBC's Winter Olympics coverage.

Mayim Bialik will host the event Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 8 pm, with episodes, airing each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, concluding on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Jeopardy! has proven to be a big hit in primetime in the past, so it will be fun to see how it holds up opposite the Olympics, and Big Brother.

Yes, CBS recently revealed the reality show would return for another celebrity edition in 2022.

ABC also announced earlier this week that Clayton Echard will lead the cast of The Bachelor Season 26, which will launch on January 3.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.