Alec Baldwin’s First Interview Post-Rust Shooting Will Be With ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos

Alec Baldwin will sit down for an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, and it will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The purpose of the interview is to speak about the tragic events that unfolded on the set of the actor's film Rust, where a gun he was holding, which was supposed to be filled with blanks, went off and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

While the interview was rumored earlier this week, it only became official today when Stephanopoulos appeared on Good Morning America to confirm the project.

“I have done thousands of interviews at ABC News over the last 20 years. This was the most intense that I have ever experienced,” Stephanopoulos said on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

He said that Baldwin was “raw” but “very candid” and “very forthcoming.”

What's more, he said that Baldwin gave a detailed account of what happened that day.

The interview lasted around 80 minutes, but it's unclear whether any of it will be cut for time.

Baldwin previously posted a statement on social media one day after the death of Halyna Hutchins.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family."

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

He also addressed the paparazzi on October 30 by saying that the production was "well-oiled" despite reported issues on the set leading up to the tragic incident.

“A woman died,” the actor told the paparazzi.

“She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director."

"We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

In the aftermath of the tragic event, The Rookie banned "live" weapons from the show's set.

“As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post,” a memo to THR read at the time.

“There will be no more ‘live’ weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk.”

AN @ABC EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos has the 1st exclusive interview with Alec Baldwin following the deadly shooting on the set of “Rust.”



Watch the primetime special event TOMORROW 8pm ET on ABC and stream next day on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uX5jiEkQgG — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 1, 2021

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.