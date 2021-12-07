Blake Shelton: This Is Why I Didn’t Invite Adam Levine to My Wedding!

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine once worked together on NBC's The Voice.

The show highlighted their comical rivalry on countless occasions, but fans were left in shock when it emerged that Levine did not receive an invite to Shelton's wedding to Gwen Stefani.

The country singer is now shedding light on why he decided to leave his frenemy off the guestlist.

Shelton said that the culprit was an interview between Levine and Ellen was actually to blame.

In an interview earlier this year with Ellen, Levine indulged in some trash-talking centered around his former co-star.

"I don’t support their marriage. She’s so cool. And he’s not," Adam shared.

"He’s not cool? But he’s very funny and very smart," Ellen said at the time.

"He’s vaguely charming. I missed this. I missed making so much fun of him," Adam responded, confirming that he would definitely object.

"I’ll go to the wedding. I’ll go to the wedding and object. I probably won’t be invited now. Let’s just crash," he added.

Blake told Ellen in a new interview Adam was left out because of the previous interview. and his comments.

"That’s the reason we didn’t invite him to the wedding, that interview he did on your show. I’m like, ‘I’m not inviting him.’"

Blake went on to confirm, however, that he and Adam love to mess with each other.

He also noted the wedding was a small affair.

The only Voice alum who made the cut to attend was Carson Daly, who officiated the wedding. Makes sense, right?

Blake did laugh when he said that he left Adam was iced out of the event.

"Purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding, and I think it’s funny," the star shared to Ellen, clearly relishing in the opportunity to get back as his former co-star.

Blake admitted that he didn't take much to do with the planning process, leaving it to Gwen.

"I was like 'What do I know about any of that stuff?'" he told Ellen.

"It was all her idea, her vision."

"All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani. My God, that's the greatest gig I ever had."

