Bridgerton Season 2: Premiere Date Revealed!

Netflix had a holiday treat for viewers on Christmas Day.

The streamer dropped an exciting teaser for Bridgerton Season 2, and announced a premiere date in the process.

So, when does the Regency-era drama return?

Friday, March 25, 2022 is the luky date.

All episodes of the sophomore run will be available on that date.

As previously reported, Bridgerton Season 2 will focus on Anthony Bridgerton's quest for love.

Simone Ashley (Sex Education) is set as the female lead for the delayed second season.

Here is the official logline:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.

But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her. Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Calam Lynch (Dunkirk, Derry Girls), and Rupert Young (The White Queen) have also been added to the cast in the lead-up to Bridgerton Season 2.

The cast also includes Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson),Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), and Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington).

Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley) also star.

Initially. Bridgerton Season 2 was set to launch in 2021, but the pandemic made a premiere date this year impossible.

The streamer knows the show is a huge success and has aready ordered through Season 4.

it has also ordered a spinoff focused on Queen Charlotte.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.