Chris Cuomo Reacts to 'Embarrassing' Suspension From CNN

Chris Cuomo is speaking out after being indefinitely suspended by CNN.

The star took to his SiriusXM show, Let's Get After It With Chris Cuomo, on Wednesday morning and said the following:

“Quick note about the obvious. I’ve been suspended from CNN,” he said.

“It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did.

“I’ve apologized in the past. I mean it,” he continued.

“It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues, and do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important."

"I respect that process. So I’m not going to talk about this anymore than that. So for right now, let’s just get after it, and there’s plenty to do on that score.”

The aforementioned suspension was announced by CNN Tuesday after documents by the New York Attorney General's office released documents that alleged Cuomo used sources to gather intel on the women accusing his brother, Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson shared in a statement with Variety.

“The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly."

"But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

"However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew."

"As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

Andrew resigned from his role as New York governor in August after prosecutors said he harassed staff.

The documents released also state that Chris pressed the governor's staff to let him play a role in his brother's defense.

"You need to trust me," he is said to have texted Melissa DeRosa, the governor's secretary, in March.

"We are making mistakes we can't afford," he added.

