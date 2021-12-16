Chris Noth, Sex and the City Star, Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women

Chris Noth, a star of HBO Max's And Just Like That... has been accused by two women of sexual assault.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both women approached the outlet separately, months apart.

THR states the women do not know each other and reached out to them over incidents they say occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015.

Both women used pseudonyms to protect their privacy.

Lily, who now works as a journalist, reached out to the outlet in August this year, while Zoe reached out in October.

“I’m not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims,” Lily said to THR in an email.

Zoe does not want to reveal her identity because she works in the entertainment industry, and is fearful of repercussions.

Zoe says that “seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me."

“For so many years, I buried it.”

She decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is.”

Noth was approached for comment and vehemently denied allegations of sexual assault.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the Mr. Big actor said in a statement.

"These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

"I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," the statement concludes.

Zoe revealed that she worked for a high-profile firm in Los Angeles when she was 22.

“He would walk by my desk and flirt with me," Zoe said of Noth.

"He somehow got my number from the directory and was leaving messages on my work phone. My boss was like, ‘Mr. Big’s leaving messages on your voicemail,’” she said.

That (now former) boss told The Hollywood Reporter that she saw Noth talking to Zoe.

“The ex-boss says she thought it odd that Noth, who was 49 at the time, had gotten Zoe’s number and left those messages but says she didn’t find it alarming,” according to the outlet.

“This was peak ‘Sex and the City,’” Zoe added.

“He was like a god to us.”

Zoe alleged that Noth invited Zoe to the pool of his West Hollywood apartment.

Zoe alleged she was assaulted by the actor in the apartment.

Lily, meanwhile, was 25 in 2015 when she said she met Noth.

“I was truly star-struck,” she said.

“He was hitting on me, for sure. I was flattered. I knew he was married, which is shameful of me to admit.”

Noth allegedly invited her out, but the kitchen was closed, so they had wine at the bar.

Lily alleged that Noth tried to make out with her as they listened to music at his place.

"I cautiously entertained it. He’s older and looked older. He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left," Lily shared with THR.

"And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me.”

Lily alleged that Chris raped her.

Read the full story on The Hollywood Reporter.

