Cobie Smulders Returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe With Secret Invasion Role

Cobie Smulders is headed back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Deadline, the 39-year-old has joined the cast of Secret Invasion, the forthcoming Disney+ live-action series.

"Let's get after it @samuelljackson," Smulders wrote on Instagram in response to the news.

Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott are all confirmed to appear in the series.

The cast is outstanding, and with this being the MCU, we're sure there will be many surprises along the way.

"The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years," Disney+ shared of the series.

While details of the project remain scarce, Clarke did open up about it an interview earlier this year with Comic Book.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," she said of the MCU.

"To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd."

"That's so cool."

"Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it," the former Game of Thrones star continued.

"I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

Smulders has appeared in the MCU in several movies, including the Avengers movies, Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The project should have a big effect on the MCU when you consider that it focuses on Skrulls secretly invading Earth for years.

The show does sound very different to the MCU shows on Disney+ we've had so far.

No details on when the series will release have been revealed, but we still have Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight to look forward to.

Hawkeye recently launched, and the show has drawn rave reviews so far.

