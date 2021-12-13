Diary of a Future President Canceled at Disney+

Disney+ is parting ways with another original series.

The streamer has canceled Diary of a Future President after two seasons.

Series creator Ilana Peña broke the news on Monday via Twitter.

“We found out that #DiaryOfAFuturePresident is not moving forward with a Season 3 at Disney+,” Peña wrote on Twitter.

“Of course, we would love to continue telling this story, but I am filled with so much gratitude for the two seasons that we did get to make.

“Thank you to our unbelievable cast, incredible crew, and passionate fans that made it possible for us to bring the Cañero-Reed family to life (half of which we did during a global pandemic),” the statement continued.

“There’s so much I want to say about how this experience changed me, but Elena would say it better. She said all of it better."

"I made this show for my younger self, and I hope I made her proud.”

Diary of a Future President picked up with Elena (Tess Romero), a 13-year-old Cuban American girl who attends middle school and must make her way through the personal and social pressures of adolescence.

Told through Elena's narration as written in her diary, the series follows the daily events of her life.

She lives with her older brother, Bobby (Charlie Bushnell), and mother, Gabi (Selenis Leyva), who develops a new relationship with Sam (Michael Weaver), a lawyer from her firm.

Elena has a strong desire to become a president of the United States, which is made visible through flashforwards to her tenure as President (Gina Rodriguez starred as the future Elena).

Disney+ previously renewed Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mysterious Benedict Society, and High School Musical.

Turner & Hooch, meanwhile, has yet to get an official pickup or cancellation, but recent reports suggest the series has been canceled.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.