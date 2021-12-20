Euphoria Season 2 Trailer: So. Many. Changes.

It's been a minute, but Euphoria Season 2 is almost on the air.

HBO on Monday dropped the full-length trailer for the new season, which will debut Sunday, January 9 at 9 p.m.

Zendaya is set to headline the second season, and the key players also include Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, and Jacob Elordi.

Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams also star.

The trailer teases a dark turn for Rue as she wheels a suitcase around for much of the trailer, only to find her in some more harrowing scenes.

It looks like Rue could be selling drugs, but we can't confirm until we lay eyes on the finished product.

At the very least, she's making some bad decisions that look to come back and haunt her.

As for her relationship with Jules, well, Rue has a new favorite person in her life during the sophomore season of the hit drama.

However, there are hints that Rue and Jules could find their way back to one another.

The COVID-produced specials previously highlighted that the relationship needed some work to make it a success.

But it will be exciting to see if these fan-favorites can make it work.

Jules is seen pondering whether Rue has relapsed, and if the scenes with the new person in Rue's life are to be believed, she most definitely has.

We don't know how much time has passed between Euphoria Season 1 and Euphoria Season 2, so we'll need to tune in to find out.

The other characters are present in the trailer, but the glimpses don't give us much to ponder where their arcs are headed.

Maddy makes a comment that she'd look sexy pregnant, while Cassie has a new look to show off to her friends.

But for Cassie, there's a reason behind this new look, and we'll delve deeper into it when the show returns.

"Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction," reads the official description for Season 2.

Euphoria is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon.

Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.