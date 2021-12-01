General Hospital: Will Steve Burton's Role Be Recast?

General Hospital's Steve Burton was fired from the veteran daytime soap last month, and there have been questions about what will happen to Jason Morgan ever since.

Burton's last on-screen appearance was on the November 19 episode, when a tunnel on Cassadine Island collapsed on Jason.

In this week's episodes, the characters have been mourning his loss, seemingly giving the show an easy way of writing out the actor ... for now.

Variety is reporting that the show has no intention of recasting the character of Jason, meaning that the character is gone.

Daytime soaps have a knack for bringing characters back with new faces, so maybe this storyline will be revisited down the line.

"I know there's been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and General Hospital and I wanted you to hear it from me personally," said Burton yesterday evening.

"Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate.

"I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts."

"This is also personal freedom to me," he continued.

"I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me, I'll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital."

"I love it there, I grew up there, I grew up with some of you. I'll always be grateful."

"Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor," the actor wrote.

Burton concluded his message by saying he believes "multiple doors open" whenever one closes and added that he's "excited to see what the future brings."

"If not, I'm going to take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful," he shared.

"I want you guys to have an awesome Thanksgiving," he told fans.

"We have so many things to be thankful about and being grateful is the key."

Burton's departure came weeks after co-star Ingo Rademacher exited the series because he declined to comply with the vaccine mandate.

What are your thoughts on the exit?

Do you think Steve should be recast?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.