Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Final Cancellation

Little Z needs to focus on her own life instead of trying to fix her sister's.

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 10 was a masterclass in what happens when an influencer gets canceled, and it was another thrilling hour of this timely reboot.

The signs were there that Zoya needed to focus on her school work. Her tenure at Constance has been in question for a while, and now that the funding from Davis Calloway will not be accepted at the school, she's in deep trouble.

Lying about the celebrity at Dumbo Hall to bring Julien's influencer career back was a lot, but knowing no cameras were allowed was a good way to at least get the ball rolling.

Even though Zoya has been upset at her sister a lot throughout Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1, you can't say she hasn't been loyal.

I mean, she lost her scholarship at the school in the name of trying to bring her sister's reputation out of the crapper.

Julien being mad about her minions and sister going above and beyond to help was something, but maybe we're to assume Julien was ready to face up to the fact that she is horrid.

Returning home was the first step in taking back control of her life, but it was a true shocker to learn Davis had skipped town.

Lola being in the house alone was bizarre because she's only ever been portrayed as this opportunist. Still, Julien's reaction as she said she was happy her father was gone will live in my mind rent-free for the foreseeable.

Kate going to extreme measures to un-cancel Julien, showed there was a heart in there somewhere, even if she did start this cyberbullying ring on Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1.

Scott was the worst, but I was floored to see the pain in his eyes when Kate manipulated him into getting control of the account.

Maybe Rafa's words about what the teachers were doing struck a chord with her. I don't know, but hopefully, Jordan and Kate will continue to show they each have a conscience for their actions.

The fast and furious nature of the responses to Julien being uncanceled was fun because they highlighted the fact that one person's perception of something can cancel someone.

The optics of what Julien did look bad, but knowing there was more to the story and it being told, should be a lesson in listening to gossip.

Julien's arc is on the tipping point. With two episodes left, I'm excited to see what becomes of her, but she also has to face up to the fact she uses her friends to essentially serve her.

Audrey has been vocal about the group dynamics throughout the series, but she's never called out Julien specifically. It was a satisfying turn of events, and maybe we're gearing up for Audrey to move beyond her friendship with Julien.

Audrey getting her mom a place at Cyrus and Eleanor's dinner party was a significant leg-up, but something told me the party would be shut down before we got to see many familiar faces.

Seriously, Eleanor, Dorota, and Cyrus. Those are three big names from the original series, and I loved that it was all kept under wraps because we got to see it play out as it happened.

Eleanor giving Kiki some advice about her career was needed because Kiki was rushing head-first back into her work, without a second thought for her mental health.

Hopefully Eleanor telling her she needs to heel will allow her the time to do so. Kiki has had a rough few months, and healing is crucial to her success.

No Blair or Chucky was upsetting, but at least the rumor that Blair died of COVID-19 was just that. Blair is living the high life in Paris as a fashionista.

How cool and on-brand is that?

Max realizing that Audrey and Aki were using him was a long time coming. You could tell he's grown feelings for them both, and with them opting to go forward as a couple, he's been left out in the cold.

Max has no support aside from his fathers at this stage, so it makes sense for him to feel like his friends/lovers are using him if they don't ask how he is or allow him into their lives.

Maybe Audrey and Aki will realize that and reach out an olive branch. It isn't nice when your friends are using you, but Max felt a deeper connection with Audrey and Aki than they feel with him.

"Final Cancellation" was a fun hour from start to finish.

The puzzle pieces are moving along in an excellent direction, and it looks like we're in for a treat as we approach the conclusion.

What are your thoughts on Max, Aki, and Audrey?

Did you enjoy the returns of Dorota, Cyrus, and Eleanor?

Do you think Julien deserved to be uncanceled?

What are your thoughts on Kate going through with her plan to get Julien out of the frame?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of Gossip Girl on HBO Max. The entire season is out now!

Final Cancellation Review Editor Rating: 4.5 / 5.0 4.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.5 / 5.0

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.