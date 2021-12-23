Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Renewal Talks Underway: Will Ellen Pompeo Return?

Grey's Anatomy is one of those shows we've thought was ending for years.

Somehow, it always manages to beat the odds to return for additional seasons.

In the wake of recent comments about wanting to end the show, Deadline is reporting that ABC has started renewal talks for Grey's Anatomy Season 19.

Despite ratings erosion, the show remains one of the highest-rated and most-watched on the broadcast networks.

It is possible that the renewal talks could break down, and we could be looking at an imminent conclusion for the medical drama.

It is also unclear at this stage whether leading lady Ellen Pompeo will return for an additional season.

The Meredith Grey actress has been vocal about the show's end being near.

In an interview with Insider earlier this month, Pompeo said she's been trying to convince everyone the show should end.

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end."

"​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell? And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars,'" the Meredith Grey star continued.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 is currently averaging 4.2 million viewers and a 0.64 rating among adults 18-49 -- down almost 40% vs. last season.

But the show remains the network's highest-rated scripted show in the demo and adds a lot of viewing via streaming and DVR.

ABC previously revealed that Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1 had 4.77 million viewers and a 0.77 rating in the demo in live + same day metrics.

Shonda Rhimes made an agreement with Pompeo that the show will wrap when the leading star exits, but this could change.

Many long-running shows lose their lead and continue, but it's possible that Pompeo could close a deal to appear in fewer episodes.

We should get some indication of how the negotiations go in the coming weeks, because ABC will not allow the show to go out without a heavily promoted send-off.

The writers will also need to craft a series finale soon should the show be ending this season.

Fans would revolt if there was no clarity after spending almost two decades watching.

Despite the soft on-air ratings, the show does remain a huge hit in streaming and internationally, so like Ellen said, the series makes a lot of money.

Grey's Anatomy recently wrapped its fall run with a huge cliffhanger, leaving fans to ponder whether a beloved character is being killed off.

The show is set to return in February 2022.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.