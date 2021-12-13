Grey's Anatomy Winter Finale Trailer Leaves Several Characters in Danger

It looks like Grey's Anatomy is saying goodbye to 2021 with a devastating installment.

ABC dropped an official trailer for Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8, and it leaves lives on the line.

Admittedly, we thought the series would have a happier midseason finale when you consider the logline ABC released several weeks ago.

Then again, nothing is ever easy on Grey's Anatomy.

The aforementioned promo starts off on an interesting note when Megan learns there's a heart for Farouk.

In the scenes that follow, things take a deadly turn.

Cormac and Owen head off in a car to retrieve the heart, but before we know it, there's a huge crash, and we're left to ponder whether Farouk, Cormac, and Owen will still be around when the show picks back up in 2022.

It's as dramatic as you'd expect, but nowhere near as dramatic as the logline from ABC.

"The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays," it reads.

"Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project," the description continues.

"Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family."

"Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery."

Grey's Anatomy is no stranger to killing beloved characters off, but we doubt they'd kill anyone off so soon after DeLuca (RIP, dude).

All signs are pointing to Grey's Anatomy Season 18 being the end of the beloved series, so a big death could switch things up as we head into the final episodes.

The series likes to play with expectations, so it could also kill off someone other than Farouk, Owen, or Cormac, but hopefully, the crash in the preview doesn't occur in the final moments of the finale.

Could you imagine having to wait months for resolution?

The series typically takes a lengthy hiatus halfway through the season, so we shouldn't expect it back until March at the earliest.

Alas, check out the full clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

