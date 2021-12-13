Grey's Anatomy Winter Finale Trailer Leaves Several Characters in Danger

at .

It looks like Grey's Anatomy is saying goodbye to 2021 with a devastating installment.

ABC dropped an official trailer for Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8, and it leaves lives on the line.

Admittedly, we thought the series would have a happier midseason finale when you consider the logline ABC released several weeks ago.

Farouk is Well - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6

Then again, nothing is ever easy on Grey's Anatomy.

The aforementioned promo starts off on an interesting note when Megan learns there's a heart for Farouk.

In the scenes that follow, things take a deadly turn.

Cormac and Owen head off in a car to retrieve the heart, but before we know it, there's a huge crash, and we're left to ponder whether Farouk, Cormac, and Owen will still be around when the show picks back up in 2022.

Helping Noah -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6

It's as dramatic as you'd expect, but nowhere near as dramatic as the logline from ABC.

"The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays," it reads.

"Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project," the description continues. 

"Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family."

Chilling with the Sis n Law - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6

"Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery."

Grey's Anatomy is no stranger to killing beloved characters off, but we doubt they'd kill anyone off so soon after DeLuca (RIP, dude).

All signs are pointing to Grey's Anatomy Season 18 being the end of the beloved series, so a big death could switch things up as we head into the final episodes.

The series likes to play with expectations, so it could also kill off someone other than Farouk, Owen, or Cormac, but hopefully, the crash in the preview doesn't occur in the final moments of the finale.

Hayes Shines - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6

Could you imagine having to wait months for resolution?

The series typically takes a lengthy hiatus halfway through the season, so we shouldn't expect it back until March at the earliest.

Alas, check out the full clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

There's a reason I said I'd be happy alone. It wasn't 'cause I thought I'd be happy alone. It was because I thought if I loved someone and then it fell apart, I might not make it. It's easier to be alone, because what if you learn that you need love and you don't have it? What if you like it and lean on it? What if you shape your life around it and then it falls apart? Can you even survive that kind of pain? Losing love is like organ damage. It's like dying. The only difference is death ends. This? It could go on forever.

Meredith

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

Meredith is Stunned - Grey's Anatomy
Scans and a Patient -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7
First Surgery with the Girlfriend -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7
Fond Looks and Distractions - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7
Demanding and Difficult - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7
Kai in Minnesota -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Winter Finale Trailer Leaves Several Characters in Danger