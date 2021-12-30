Hallmark Sets Loveuary Programming Event for February

Hallmark has become well-known for its romantic-themed Christmas slate.

But the hit cable network is switching things up with a new programming event.

"February is when love comes to life," reads a press release, which continues as follows:

To celebrate the most romantic month of the year, Hallmark Channel – where love happens – announces “Loveuary,” an inaugural programming event, celebrating love in all its forms, from the new spark of romance to the enduring power of friendship.

Sounds fun, right?

The network kicks off the new event with a special encore presentation of The Wedding Veil, the first installment of a magical new trilogy uniting three of the network’s most beloved leading ladies. “Loveuary” will continue with all new premieres every Saturday.

Details on the trio of new movies can be read below.

THE WEDDING VEIL UNVEILED -- All-New Hallmark Original Saturday, February 12 (8 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney

In the second installment of the trilogy, Emma travels to Italy to teach and research a wedding veil said to bring its owner love. While there, she meets Paolo, the son of a local lace-making family.

THE WEDDING VEIL LEGACY All-New Hallmark Original Saturday, February 19 (8 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser

In the third installment of the trilogy, Tracy meets Nick who helps her save an original draft of The New Colossus and in return she agrees to help him with his restaurant. As they grow closer, Tracy gets cold feet.

WELCOME TO MAMA’S All-New Hallmark Original Saturday, February 26 (8 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: , Daniel di Tomasso, Lorraine Bracco

After she inherits an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, manager Amy teams up with a master chef to relaunch the establishment and make her loved ones proud.

This sounds like an exciting slate of movies, and we can't wait to lay eyes on them.

Hallmark movies are a lot of fun, and dedicating a whole month to love is, well, great!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.