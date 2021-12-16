Jason Hitch Dies; 90 Day Fiance Star Was 45

Jason Hitch, who appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 2, has died.

TMZ reported that the reality TV star passed away Tuesday night inside the ICU of a Florida hospital.

The outlet reports that Hitch's family was with him in his final moments.

His sister told the outlet that Jason died of complications from COVID-19.

He was not vaccinated and had no preexisting medical conditions.

Jason was a part of the TLC reality series before it became a huge success story.

Throughout his only season on the series, viewers got to see his relationship play out with Cassia Tavares, who he subsequently married.

The relationship did not stand the test of time.

Hitch was arrested in January 2017 on battery charges stemming from an alleged fight with Cassia.

The charges were later dropped, but it seems the marital strife continued for them.

Jason filed for divorce in February of 2018, but the couple seemingly opted to stay together.

Six months later, Jason filed for divorce again, and it was subsequently finalized.

The pair remained in the same household after their divorce was finalized.

“Things are cordial and civil,” Jason dished to Radar in 2018.

“I got the papers on Saturday on our four year anniversary. She lives with me, she’s in the house right now. She can stay here as long as she needs.”

While Jason's marriage to Cassia came to a close, he wasn't ruling out getting married in the future.

“I’m a Hollywood ending type of guy,” he said.

“I’m going to work on my body, continue to read, continue to make money, I’ll figure it out!”

The relationship between Jason and Cassia was filled with drama when the TLC cameras were rolling.

For example, Cassia had dreams of moving to a bustling city, but Jason was happy to remain in Florida.

We extend our thoughts to Jason's family during this difficult time.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.