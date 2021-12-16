Jeff Garlin Exits The Goldbergs Following HR Investigation

Jeff Garlin's time on ABC's The Goldbergs is over.

The star is out of the comedy series effective immediately following an investigation into the star's conduct on the set.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the cast and crew learned that Garlin would not be returning Wednesday.

The outlet states that the exit was a mutual agreement between Garlin and Sony Pictures Television.

It is unclear how Garlin will be written out of The Goldbergs, which has an 18 episode order this season.

News of the exit comes following a Vanity Fair report into Garlin's behavior on the show.

"There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set,” Garlin told Vanity Fair in the story published earlier this month.

“[A]s a comedian, if somebody is offended by what I say I, all I can say is, I’m sorry. Okay? I have never physically come at anyone, for any reason, so that I find terribly confusing and untrue,” Garlin added.

Deadline reported that one of the incidents on the set of the show involved Garlin's use of the word "vagina."

The outlet said that a camera assistant made a complaint about the actor's use of the word.

He reportedly put his hands around her and kept saying the word when he heard that he had been reported.

Garlin also reportedly did not address longtime female crew members by name, using nicknames instead.

Another incident involved Garlin being rude to two longtime stand-ins, a married couple.

Garlin reportedly walked behind the female stand-in.

“He screamed at her, ‘why are you always in my way? Get the f*ck out of my way’ as she was walking down the ramp on the set after they had done blocking for a scene."

"She was confused and looked around.”

Garlin was then said to have said to the woman’s husband, "tell your wife to get the f*ck out of my way."

Garlin referred to it as “a joke that was completely missed—because I like this guy. I like his wife. I’ve worked with them for years,” in the aforementioned Vanity Fair interview.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.