Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Premiere Set as Original Star Confirms Return

MTV today announced that the hit series Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which owns the #1 spot across all key demos in its time period, will kick off the new year with its Season 5 premiere Thursday, January 6th at 8PM ET/PT.

The premiere also marks the official return Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who exited the show during its third season.

The original star did appear last season, fueling speculation that she would be back on a more permanent basis.

"As the world continues to change in unexpected ways, the Jersey Shore family is back together and they're putting it all on the table," according to the official description from MTV.

"From long overdue meatball days to wild nights in LA with Vinny and Mike's "end of probation" celebration to DJ Pauly D's return to the clubs, this group continues to bring the non-stop party wherever they go."

"With the arrival of Baby Situation and Deena and Chris' new little meatball, life events continue to bring the family closer together."

The enw season will kick off in the Florida Keys and the cast will be ready to "remind everyone how outrageous a Jersey Shore Family Vacation can get," the cabler says in a press release.

And, if you can't get enough of the Jersey Shore cast, MTV has you covered with 12 Days of JERZMAS, airing December 16th at 8pm ET/PT.

"From family traditions to never-before-heard stories, Jenni, Nicole and Mike are sharing their 12 favorite days from Family Vacation," the statement from MTV reads.

"Plus, they've got a special stocking stuffer for fans with an exclusive sneak peek from season five of Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

The show may have little purpose these days, but at least it's different from the constant Ridiculousness encores.

The official poster doesn't include Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this year, and there's no telling whether he could return in the back half of the season.

