Killing Eve Final Season Sets 2022 Premiere Date

The cat and mouse game between Villanelle and Eve will come to an end early next year.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Killing Eve Season 4 is set to premiere with back-to-back episodes on February 27 on BBC America.

The series will drop episodes one week earlier on AMC+ or one day later on AMC.

Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) is set as the showrunner of the final season.

Neal follows in the footsteps of creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell), and Suzanne Heathcote (Season 3).

While Killing Eve Season 4 was ordered back in January 2020, news that it would be the final season only broke earlier this year.

"Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode," AMC Networks president of originals Dan McDermott said in a statement in March.

"Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away.

"We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe."

"Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon," said Oh.

Added Comer: "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for."

"Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride."

"Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"

"We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve,” said Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

"From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona [Shaw] and Kim [Bodnia], and with brilliantly talented directors and crew."

"No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there's so much more to come. Buckle up!"

