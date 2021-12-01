Money Heist Spinoff Ordered at Netflix

Money Heist may be ending at Netflix, but the franchise will live on.

In a surprising announcement, star Pedro Alonso has announced a spinoff based on the character of Berlin/Andrés de Fonollosa is in the works at Netflix.

Alonso broke the news at a fan event on Tuesday at the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid.

“It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another,” Alonso said.

“Today I was talking to Jesús Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations," he said.

"I know that [the Money Heist writers] will give the series every possible twist and turn."

"The responsibility [of spinning off such a popular series] can be a burden and a prison. I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again.”

The official Twitter account for La Casa de Papel shared a first look teaser at the spinoff.

"This heist might come to an end... But the story continues... Berlin 2023, only on Netflix," the post teases.

Este atraco llega a su fin... pero la historia continúa... Berlín 2023, solo en Netflix.



This heist might come to an end... But the story continues... Berlin 2023, only on Netflix.#LCDP5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/lANhx8Ayv4 — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) November 30, 2021

Berlin was terminally ill on Money Heist, so there's a good chance this will be a prequel series.

Money Heist has been a hit series for Netflix since its inception, so the news of its demise was a shocker.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 is set to launch on December 3.

"Only one month remains until the end of the heist, when the world will discover the fate of The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his gang," Netflix previously said in a press release.

"Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead and the enemy still lurks in the Bank of Spain, wounded but dangerous as ever, Facing their darkest hour yet, the gang hatches a bold new plan to get the gold out without anyone noticing," the logline reveals.

"To make matters worse, the Professor may have made the biggest mistake of his life."

The cast includes Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Rodrigo de la Serna and Najwa Nimri, among others.

What are your thoughts on the spinoff?

Have a look at the trailer for the final episodes of Money Heist below.

