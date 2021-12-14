NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama to Play Zorro in New Series

Wilmer Valderrama has an exciting new role.

The NCIS favorite has landed the lead role of Don Diego de la Vega, who suits up as Zorro, in a reboot of the ABC drama.

The series is a reimagining of the 1957-59 series that starred Guy Williams.

While an official series order has not been made, the project is in development at Disney Branded Television.

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero,” Valderrama said in a statement.

“As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility for the stories that I help bring to life."

"To partner with Gary [Marsh of Disney General Entertainment] and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.”

It's unclear if a series order would mean Valderrama would be vacating his role as Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS.

Valderrama has been a pivotal part of the CBS procedural for the last six seasons, and with the show recently losing Emily Wickersham and Mark Harmon, it might be too many exits in a short period of time.

There have been rumors in the past that Valderrama is ready to move on for the series, but time will tell, we guess.

Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement, “We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles but told in a very modern telenovela style — with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense, and humor of the original, iconic Zorro."

“Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience,”

Davis added, “and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come.”

The series airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

