Power Book II: Ghost Renewed for Season 3 With New Showrunner

Starz is keeping the Power franchise around.

The premium cabler has picked up Power Book II: Ghost for Season 3, weeks after the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2.

Courtney Kemp, who recently signed an overall deal at Netflix, is stepping down as showrunner of the successful Power spinoff.

Kemp will stay on as EP for the third season, while former Empire showrunner Brett Mahoney has been tapped as the new showrunner.

The third season is set to enter production in early 2022.

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the Power universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz, via statement.

“We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”

Power Book II: Ghost has remained a ratings hit in its second season, rising from last year's premiere to 2.85 million viewers for its season premiere in live + same-day multi-platform viewing.

“The success of the BMF season one finale and the launch of Power Book II: Ghost season two, which drove some of our highest viewership, is a testament to how strongly our programming continues to resonate with our subscribers and continues to set Starz apart as a leader in programming by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement last month to Deadline.

“We’re thrilled to continue partnering with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson on a number of upcoming series and are excited for the continued expansion of the Power Universe with Power Book IV: Force upcoming in February, which will kick off our most robust programming slate in the network’s history.”

The Power franchise has been a huge success for Starz.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.