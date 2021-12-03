Riverdale Promo: Welcome, Sabrina!

at .

Sabrina Spellman is making her way to Rivervale.

As previously reported, Kiernan Shipka will reprise her role as the teenage witch on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4, and the episode airs next week.

"As Bailey’s Comet passes over Rivervale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace) revisit the tragic stories of the Blossom women through the years," reads the official synopsis for the exciting installment. 

Welcome, Sabrina! - Riverdale

"Meanwhile, the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event prompts Cheryl to summon a familiar face to Rivervale – Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka)."

Fans have long wanted a crossover between the two shows, and with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina canceled, this is the next best thing.

News of Sabrina's arrival in Riverdale broke in October when showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa spoke to Entertainment Weekly.

Salem - Tall - Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 Episode 15

"We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our 'Rivervale' special event," Aguirre-Sacasa said to the outlet.

"It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special."

The episode in question finds Cheryl up to no good as she casts a dangerous spell that could mean "the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family," EW teases.

Greendale Cheerleaders - Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina concluded with a big cliffhanger, so it would be nice if there was some resolution thrown in there for the fans.

Then again, the events in Rivervale seem ripped from the nightmares of one of the characters, so it could all be ret-conned.

The latest teaser for the episode in question shows Sabrina's arrival, but that's about it.

We'll need to tune in to the highly-anticipated hour when it airs next week.

The cast also includes Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Riverdale Quotes

Cheryl: Ummm, did you have a lobotomy for breakfast? You’re wearing my signature color!
Toni: You don’t own the color red. Red existed before you.
Cheryl: Not at Riverdale High. Here, I invented red. I am red.
[Cheryl snaps her fingers and two girls stand behind her]
Cheryl: Sorry, but this school is not big enough for the both of us, faux-pink lady. And I was here first. Go to Centerville High or Westerberg, I don’t care. But you have until first bell Monday to clear every trace of yourself out of these halls. Copy?
[Cheryl flips her hair in Toni’s face and walks away]

I’m sorry, Donna, but I’m the ultimate wild card. I am the daughter of The Black Hood. The nightmare from next door. I’m training with the FBI and I’m coming for you, you psycho b****! Not Joan, not Jonathan, not even Brett. Just you.

Betty

Riverdale

Riverdale Photos

Welcome, Sabrina! - Riverdale
Sign The Deal - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3
Dirty Money - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3
Nick St. Clair Returns - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3
Power Stuggle - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3
Songbird - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3

Riverdale Videos

Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Katy Keene: The CW Drops Extended Trailer for Riverdale Spinoff
Katy Keene: The CW Drops Extended Trailer for Riverdale Spinoff
Riverdale Promo: Let's Play A Game
Riverdale Promo: Let's Play A Game
  1. Shows
  2. Riverdale
  3. Riverdale Promo: Welcome, Sabrina!