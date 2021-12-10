SEAL Team Spoilers: David Boreanaz Teases Season Finale Death!

SEAL Team fans, we have some bad news:

It looks like one member of the Bravo Team will not make it out of SEAL Team Season 5 alive.

David Boreanaz, who plays Jason on the Paramount+ drama series, took to social media to reveal they are filming the season finale.

He shared a look at the jacket his character has worn in the past, complete with a bullet hole and a lot of blood on the chest.

To make matters worse, Boreanaz wrote on the photo:

"Who won't survive?"

It's normal for actors to tease fans to get them excited for the coming events, but this could change the entire show.

It's hard to imagine Paramount+ allowing David to spoil a huge development, but what if someone else is wearing the jacket and takes a bullet?

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know Jason has been battling a reported TBI and has been making all the wrong decisions.

He almost got the entire team killed, and while the trailer for the final four episodes of SEAL Team Season 4 suggested Clay would come clean about his condition, it looks like Jason will still be in the field.

The aforementioned trailer shows Clay coming clean to Ray that Jason was the reason for the mission going awry.

Ray clearly wants to defend his friend, but how long can he do that when the team's fate is at risk?

Jason hit out at Clay at the end of SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10 after Clay revealed his feelings on the matter.

Jason's understanding of the scenario was that Clay wanted to take his job, which changed their friendship forever.

Jason's journey seems to be concluding, but the show would lose a lot of viewers if it killed him off.

There is so much that can change in a handful of episodes, especially when SEAL Team seems to be having time jumps between episodes.

What are your thoughts on the photo and the teases?

Do you think someone will die?

SEAL Team returns January 2 on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.