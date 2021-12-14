Servant Scores Early Season 4 Renewal

Servant is sticking around at Apple TV+.

Today, the streamer announced a fourth season renewal for the psychological thriller series from Academy Award-nominated director and executive producer M. Night Shyamalan.

The early pick-up comes ahead of the premiere of Servant Season 3 on January 21, 2022.

The series follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

“Since the very first episode of ‘Servant,’ audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.

“With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four.”

The ensemble cast returning for Servant includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani.

“Leanne does everything she can to feel secure — ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family,” according to the official description for Servant Season 3.

“As Sean starts trusting in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety."

"While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return.”

The Servant Season 3 trailer dropped earlier this month, and it showed the Turners and Leanne beginning a new chapter.

The trailer kicks off with them happy, but as the rising threat of the cult continues to mess with them, they are pushed in devastating new directions.

Leanne finds herself continuing to bicker with Dorothy, and when you consider the past, it makes sense.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on the early renewal.

UPDATE: Apple TV+ has confirmed the renewal is for a final season.

The series will end in 2023.

