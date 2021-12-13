Servant Season 3 Trailer: The End is Approaching for the Turners

The lives of the Turners were upended by the arrival of Leanne on Servant Season 1, and if the trailer for Servant Season 3 is any indication, they're in for more unwanted guests.

The series is set to return Friday, January 21, on Apple TV+, and while the trailer starts on a positive note for the family, it quickly takes a dark turn.

With the threat of the cult looming, everyone is struggling to fully understand how their lives can be changed at the drop of a hat.

The complicated dynamic between Dorothy and Leanne continues to just that, with the two women more at odds than ever.

When you consider things Dorothy did to Leanne on Servant Season 2, it makes sense, but with the threat of the cult looming, who knows what will happen next.

The trailer shows a group of new people in a park that Leanne strikes a bond with, which irks the Turners because they are so paranoid these people could be the ultimate darkness.

“This is my family, and I will not let you take me away from them!” Leanne shrieks in one scene as the house starts to fill up with dead things.

Poor Roscoe is still not over the fact he was reeled into the plans and asks the following:

“What the hell happens now?”

Admittedly, we would also like an answer to that question.

“Leanne does everything she can to feel secure — ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family,” according to the official description for Servant Season 3.

“As Sean starts trusting in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety."

"While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return.”

The returning cast includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

Servant Season 2 was a meandering affair after the successful opening season, and the trailer is filled with exciting developments.

Let's hope we get a more coherent season that keeps us on our toes.

Check out the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.