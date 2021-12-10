Six Feet Under Follow-Up Eyed at HBO

Another legacy series could be returning to HBO.

Variety is reporting that a follow-up to Six Feet Under is in development.

The outlet stresses that the potential project is in "very early development."

Projects in development are not guaranteed to get a pilot, never mind a series order, so there's no telling how this might shake out.

Also, no plot details have been revealed, and it is not currently known if it will include any of the original stars.

The TV industry is obsessed with bringing projects from the past back as reboots, revivals, or a mixture of the two.

Some are successful, but the vast majority fail to garner much traction.

Six Feet Under came from Alan Ball, and the cast included Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, and Rachel Griffiths.

It first launched in 2001 and lasted five seasons.

It focused on a family that ran a Los Angeles funeral home.

The show was well-known for its dark humor nestled throughout the more dramatic storylines.

Across its well-received run, it won nine Emmys and managed to land nods for outstanding drama three times.

The issue with bringing the original cast back is that the series finale gave all of the characters definitive endings, showing their lives up until their deaths.

Then again, a revisit of the existing world could occur before their deaths, but it will be a risky endeavor to bring the series back.

The finale received acclaim, and there's always that risk the legacy could be tarnished by a new series set in the same universe.

This is not the only HBO show from Alan Ball with a follow-up in the works.

A reboot of True Blood was announced last year, but Ball is not set to be involved.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and NOS4A2 showrunner Jami O'Brien are attached to bring that series to life.

What are your thoughts on a potential revival or reboot?

Which direction do you think would be best for Six Feet Under?

Hit the comments below.

