Superman & Lois Season 2 Poster Teases a Lot of Secrets

We are just weeks away from the premiere of Superman & Lois Season 2!

To celebrate, The CW has unveiled a new poster that teases a lot of secrets for the residents of Smallville.

Have a look below.

It looks cool, right?

The key art shows Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois (Bitsie Tulloch), Jonathan (Alex Garfin), and Jordan (Jordan Elsass).

We are very excited about what lies ahead for this superhero drama, which was one of the best shows of the year.

“Season 2 opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin)," reads the official logline.

"Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois," it continues.

"Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah’s (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship."

"Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana’s (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate."

"Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home.”

The official promotional details do not shed light on Ian Bohen's Lieutenant Mitch Anderson, who is set to ruffle some feathers throughout the second season.

Bohen is reuniting with Hoechlin, several years after they both appeared on MTV's Teen Wolf.

It will be a fun little throwback, and it seems their characters will be very much against each other.

"His worldview divides into two types – those you serve and those who serve you," Deadline described the character earlier this year.

"He doesn’t like that Superman exists outside that paradigm and tries to bring the Man of Steel under his authority officially."

There is a lot of excitement for Superman & Lois after its solid first season.

There are many intriguing plots at play, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

What are your thoughts on the poster?

Remember you can watch Superman & Lois online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.