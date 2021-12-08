Superman & Lois Season 2 Trailer Teases Teen Wolf Reunion, Family Drama

We have our first look at Superman & Lois Season 2!

The CW dropped a one-minute look at what's ahead for the Man of Steel and his family.

A major talking point from the clip, however, was the in-the-works Teen Wolf reunion between Tyler Hoechlin and Ian Bohen.

Bohen is set to appear as Lt Mitch Anderson, a new face who works for the Department of Defense.

Mitch wants Superman to pledge his allegiance to the U.S.

"You're more of a liability than a hero," Anderson tells him.

"What you asked for was my allegiance to America… I gave it to the world a long time ago."

Meanwhile, Natalie makes her feelings known about her dad parading around with someone who looks like the person who killed her mother.

There's a lot of drama for everyone, and it's going to be a lot of fun to unpack.

Clark and Lois are also dealing with what is going on in their household.

“Things haven’t been OK for months, and I’ve been blaming you,” Lois tells her husband.

We also get to see the parents shocked to find Jonathan skipping school and getting up close and personal with a girl in his room.

If you watch Superman & Lois online, you know the show has been different to its Arrowverse counterparts.

It has been infused with family drama since the beginning, so we're sure that will continue on Superman & Lois Season 2.

As previously reported, Superman & Lois will also bring in Jenna Dewan as Lucy Lane.

Lucy was not spotted in the trailer, but fans already met the star in the role on Supergirl Season 1.

The CW will likely have a better rollout plan for the show this season as opposed to last season's multiple hiatuses.

The show is already halfway through filming, so hopefully, this works out in favor of fans.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

The new season launches on January 11.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.