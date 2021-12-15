Sweet Magnolias Season 2: First Look!

It's a great week to be a fan of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.

We learned the show would premiere its second season on February 4, 2022 earlier this week, and now we have some photos.

Hooray, right?

Yes, the streamer released three photos, one for each main character, and they're our biggest glimpse at Sweet Magnolias Season 2 yet.

The best part of the trio of photos?

Our trio at the wheel of the show are all in happy places, likely meaning that there will be a lot of good things to come for them on the second season.

Now, you may also be wondering what's about to go down on the second season, and thankfully, Netflix has dropped a spoilery synopsis.

It reads as follows:

As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car.

But that's just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night -- surprises that reshape relationships all over town.

Friendships flounder.

Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity.

Everyone is affected.

But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love -- even when those efforts come with a high price tag.

Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve?

Come pour it out and find out.

It's a cool synopsis, but which cast members will definitely be around for the seacond season

- JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

- Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

- Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

- Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

- Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

- Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

- Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend

- Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend

- Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

- Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan

- Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley

What are your thoughts on the first few photos?

Are you ready for the second season of this beloved series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.