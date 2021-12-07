Sylvester Stallone Teaming With Yellowstone Creator for Paramount+ Mob Drama

Sylvester Stallone is finally making his way to the small screen.

The action star is in talks to headline the Paramount+ mob drama Kansas City.

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is also on board to executive-produce the hot property, according to Deadline.

Stallone is set to play Sal, a legendary New York City mobster who is forced to relocate to the titular town.

Sal “is faced with the startling task of reestablishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Kansas City, Missouri. There, Sal encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power,” per the official description.

“Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds,” David Glasser, CEO of producers 101 Studios, said in a statement.

“To be able to have the legendary, transcendent Sylvester playing one of these characters is truly a privilege."

"And on top of that, we have Terence producing the project with us, who is responsible for some of the most captivating, deeply respected television shows in history."

"We are thrilled that ViacomCBS has partnered with us to help tell this story.”

Taylor has a great relationship with ViacomCBS, having helped blossom Yellowstone into a blockbuster hit.

Yellowstone is getting the spinoff treatment on Paramount+ with 1883 set to launch later this month, and another spinoff in development.

Sheridan also worked on the recently launched Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner.

That series is exclusive to Paramount+, but got decent ratings in a sneak peek airing out of Yellowstone last month.

Stallone is well-known for being an action star on the big screen, having been the face of the Rocky and Rambo franchises.

On the small screen, Stallone appeared in an episode of This Is Us in 2017.

While Kansas City is in development, it has a high chance of making it to the screen.

The lead cast member and the talent behind the scenes makes it a slam dunk to get a formal pickup.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.