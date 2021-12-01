The Bachelor: Clayton Echard Confirmed to Lead Season 26!

The Bachelor is making it official...

Clayton Echard has been set as the star of The Bachelor Season 26!

The news may not come as a surprise to some eagle-eyed viewers because it has been heavily rumored since September.

Echard first appeared The Bachelorette Season 18 as he tried to find love with Michelle Young.

Unfortunately, his journey came to an end on that series recently, but hey, at least Clayton is getting a whole season to find himself the woman of his dreams.

If you watch The Bachelorette online, you know Michelle and Clayton had a lot in common, so many fans were surprised when he got the boot.

"You've continued to show me how much you want to be the best for your future family," Michelle said on their final date.

"You completely checked every single box of all the qualities I'm looking for in somebody," Young added.

"But I know that giving out this rose means I'm ready to meet your family and I don't feel that I'm able to get there with you in time.

"This is incredibly difficult for me because not being able to give you this rose doesn't mean that you're not enough. It's, for me, about following my heart."

Clayton was vocal about wanting to find love badly in the aftermath.

"I just want to find love so badly and have a family. And start that chapter in my life," he said in a confessional.

"I want it more than anything else. "I'll do whatever it takes to get that. Whatever it takes."

“This Midwestern man proves he is so much more than just a good-looking guy with a rock-hard bod,” according to the description for The Bachelor Season 26.

“He’s a throwback romantic who’s not afraid to put himself out there for love.”

ABC also unveiled an official trailer for the season, which is set to launch Monday, January 3, at 8/7c.

"I'm just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love," Echard says in the clip.

"And I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."

The Bachelor Season 26 will be the first season without original host Chris Harrison.

Jesse Palmer will take over the hosting duties.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.