The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Production Halted as Three Stars Test Positive for COVID-19

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 has been shut down indefinitely.

PEOPLE is reporting that Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, and Lisa Rinna tested positive for COVID-19.

"The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe," a source tells PEOPLE.

"All of the ladies are vaccinated. They're fine and will be fine because of it," a source told the outlet.

Beauvais took to Instagram on Monday to shed light on her diagnosis.

"I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I'm sure I will continue to feel okay," the star said.

"My boys are being tested, so far they've tested negative."

"We're going to continue testing them," she said,

"A Monday morning update for you all," Beauvais wrote in the caption for the video.

"Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms," the caption continued.

"Please comment below with alllll the TV & movie recommendations for the next 10 days. I love you all!!"

If this shut down sounds familiar, the series was previously placed on hold when Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Kathy Hilton tested positive last fall.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 was a huge hit for Bravo.

The hiatus between seasons was said to have been reduced because of the drama surrounding Erika Girardi's legal woes.

While Erika wasted no time in shedding light on the allegations, she maintained her innocence throughout the series.

However, she also found herself bickering with her co-stars over said allegations.

There has been a lot of drama for the housewives in recent months, and it has been reported that Hilton might not return.

Kemsley, meanwhile, was caught up in a harrowing home robbery in October.

According to reports, Kemsley was held at gunpoint while her kids slept in a different room.

"It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed," Dorit said in a subsequent statement.

“My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.