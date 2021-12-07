The Sex Lives of College Girls Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

One of the year's best new shows is coming back for a second season.

HBO Max on Tuesday announced a Season 2 pickup for The Sex Lives of College Girls.

In a press release, the streamer touts the series as the "biggest Max Original comedy launch on the platform this year" in a press release.

The ten-episode series from Warner Bros. Television debuted November 18, with the final two episodes of the season debuting Thursday, December 9 on HBO Max.

Consistently ranking among HBO Max’s top titles, the series has hit new platform highs each week, with the most recent release on Thursday growing over 40% vs. its debut.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

“We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not."

"We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next.”

Created by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College.

A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

The cast also includes Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.

Landing such a speedy renewal shows that the series was a hit for the streamer.

It joins Made for Love, Love Life, Hacks, and That Damn Michael Che as the service's comedy shows that made it two a second season.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble.

Kaling and showrunner Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive produced with Howard Klein.

The series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

