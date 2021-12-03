TV Ratings: Annie Live! Solid for NBC, Young Sheldon Down

NBC aired another live musical in the form of Annie Live, and it had decent ratings.

Annie Live managed 5.2 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo, leading the non-NFL fare on Thursday.

The special came in well ahead of NBC's last musical, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2.5 million/0.6 rating).

The aforementioned football managed 13 million viewers and a 3.0 rating -- way up vs. the last game.

ABC aired Alec Baldwin: Unscripted, a special that garnered 4.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The Christmas Light Fight continued with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating -- not far off its results earlier in the week.

ABC will return to originals next week with Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and Big Sky.

The trio will be back on the air for two weeks.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (6.4 million/0.6 rating) and United States of Al (4.5 million/0.4 rating) each came down slightly.

Ghosts (5.3 million/0.5 rating), B Positive (4 million/0.4 rating), and Buil (4 million/0.3 rating) were all on par with their pre-Thanksgiving numbers.

The CW's Walker (0.9 million/0.1 rating) and Legacies (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were both on par with their most recent results.

The CW relies heavily on post-airdate viewing to tell the bigger picture about their shows.

