TV Ratings: Dynasty Holiday Special Rises for The CW

Dynasty's temporary move to a higher-viewed night resulted in an increase in the ratings.

The primetime soap returned with two episodes at 380,000 and a 0.1 rating for the first hour, and 310,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating for the second.

This is the highest total-viewer result since Dynasty Season 3 wrapped with 373,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

Dynasty Season 4, meanwhile, averaged 243,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating.

The series is now off the air until March, when it will return to Fridays.

The rest of the night was mostly reruns on the networks.

ABC went with Monday Night Football, which managed 7.5 million viewers and a 1.4 rating.

CBS went with an encore of the Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett special that managed 2.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

NBC had an Annie Live rerun at 1.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

FOX had Secrets of Christmas: Revealed at 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The TV landscape will be much slower over the next two weeks thanks to the holidays.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.