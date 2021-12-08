TV Ratings: Riverdale Steady at Series Lows With Sabrina's Arrival

The ratings are in for Tuesday, and it was not a good a good night for The CW's Riverdale.

The series welcomed Sabrina Spellman from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and well, we expected better.

The episode garnered just 270,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

Before that, The Flash had 730,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

With Riverdale moving to Sundays next year, the network might be preparing to end the show.

ABC's Live In Front of a Studio Audience managed 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, and topped the night in the demo.

A sneak preview of Abbott Elementary managed 2.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, while Queens (1.4 million/0.3 rating) inched up in total viewers.

NBC went with The Voice which was steady with 6.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The People's Choice Awards were way up this year, securing 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The Resident (2.9 million/0.4 rating) and Our Kind of People (1.1 million/0.2 rating) both dipped with their 2021 finales.

CBS went with the FBI trifecta, with the main show at 6.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, International at 5.3 million/0.5, and Most Wanted at 5.6 million/0.5 rating.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.