Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 9

at .

Did Frank get the help he needed?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9, Sloane Thompson returned to investigate a cyber attack on the NYPD.

Searching for a Suspect - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Baez questioned her place within the NYPD as Eddie was torn over a workplace dilemma.

Elsewhere, Jamie wrestled with a family secret that could impact her future.

What did she learn, and how did it change her outlook on life?

Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9 Quotes

Henry: What the hell? I didn't leave that burner on.
Jamie: What if I wasn't here? You could have burned the house down.
Henry: Like I wouldn't have heard that damn alarm. Here's the leftovers and Eddie's wallet is on the shelf. And we'll keep this between us.
Jamie: Even from Dad? He lives here too.
Henry: That wasn't a question.

Henry: Top shelf, left container. Don't have to tell me how good my leftovers are.
Jamie: Eddie left her wallet here, but since you're offering...

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9 Photos

Eddie Faces a Dilemma - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9
Searching for a Suspect - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9
An Evasive Suspect - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9
Questioning Her Place - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9
A Workplace Dilemma / Tall - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 12
  3. Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 9