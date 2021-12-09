Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 10 Episode 9

Did the microbrewery business take off?

Violet, Gallo, and Ritter debuted their business on Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 9 at the annual Winterfest event.

Meanwhile, Brett prepared to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel.

Elsewhere, Firehouse 51 found themselves struggling to get into the holiday spirit.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.