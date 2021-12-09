Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Signed, Sealed, Delivered

How did it all end?

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 10 the season-long mystery concluded with resolution for Hodges.

Was it the resolution he wanted?

Meanwhile, Grissom and Sara weighed up their future as they wondered whether to stay with the CSI.

Elsewhere, the new recruits were put to the test over their recent exposure.

Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.