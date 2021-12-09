Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Signed, Sealed, Delivered

How did it all end?

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 10 the season-long mystery concluded with resolution for Hodges.

Pitching In - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 10

Was it the resolution he wanted?

Meanwhile, Grissom and Sara weighed up their future as they wondered whether to stay with the CSI.

Elsewhere, the new recruits were put to the test over their recent exposure.

Watch CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

