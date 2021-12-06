Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Harrison go too far?

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 5, the wayward teenager got into trouble after his recent actions.

Dexter at the scene - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4

Dexter was forced to go to extreme measures to save his son when people started to look into his odd behavior.

Meanwhile, Angela and Molly got more information than they bargained for when a new face emerged out of a crime scene.

Watch Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

Sometimes you have to say "yes" to drugs.

Dexter

Damn, Logan. Even I feel intimidated.

Dexter

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 5

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 5 Photos

