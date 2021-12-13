Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did therapy help Dexter and Harrison?

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6, the father and son started the process of working through their issues.

Questioning Dexter Morgan - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Kurt's plan was ruined twice, putting him on a deadly new path that could change everything.

Elsewhere, Angela made a grisly discovery that made her question the future.

Who tried to talk her down from a ledge?

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Technically, faking your death isn't a crime.

Dexter

You're the one who needs therapy!

Angela

Therapy - Tall - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6
Logan & Harrison - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6
Dexter in the bullpen - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6
Therapy - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6
In the stands - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6
Chores - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6
