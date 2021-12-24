Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Did Elena find a way to keep the island safe?

On Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 9, Christmas arrived on the island, and it brought new challenges for everyone involved.

Wistful - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 10

Meanwhile, a businesswoman's fantasy of a perfect Christmas was almost ruined.

Elsewhere, Mr. Jones faced his past, leading to a shocking revelation.

How did it all play out?

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

I sell family -- joy, love, sparkle-sparkle? But, in my own life, I've never had any of that. My childhood was cold. Photo ops, not feelings. I don't remember having one truly merry Christmas.

Alyssa

Elena: I should tell you, the Island has changed your husband, significantly.
Maya: What does that mean?
Elena: It would be wise for you to keep an open mind when you go and you look for him.

