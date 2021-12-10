Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 7

Did Meredith ice out Dr. Hamilton?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7, Mer was shocked when her new boss took his frustrations out on her.

Helping Noah -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6

Nick stepped in to help his girlfriend through a difficult time.

Meanwhile, Link and Jo tried to take their kids to a theater performance, but the drama was not far behind.

Elsewhere, Bailey and Dr. Lin attempted to bolster the staff at the hospital.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 Quotes

David: Everyone knows when Meredith Grey wants something, she makes it happen.
Mer: What are you suggesting?
David: Make this surgery happen or I'm pulling the plug.
Mer: On the clinical trial?
David: On you!

If she doesn't win the Nobel Prize for what she's doing out there, I might just fire her.

Bailey

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7

