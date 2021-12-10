Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 8

at .

Did Hope locate the Triad Industries people targeting her?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 8, a shocking development left everyone reeling.

Back at the School - Legacies

Meanwhile, Lizzie asked Cleo for inspiration and was surprised that it changed her life.

Meanwhile, Landon continued his mission for peace as Alaric and Ted tried to find a way out of the afterlife.

What did they learn about the location?

Watch Legacies Season 4 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Legacies Season 4 Episode 8 Quotes

I have the need to live up to this school that was literally created for me, and the pressure to save the school and my friends means I will never live a life of my own

Josie

Daughter of the Count de Martel, first vampire of Rebekah’s sire line, your father’s lover and his greatest enemy, the object of his art, his desire and his depthless scorn.

Aurora

Legacies Season 4 Episode 8

Legacies Season 4 Episode 8 Photos

Hope's Journey - Legacies Season 4 Episode 8
Doctor Josie - Legacies Season 4 Episode 8
The Tree - Legacies Season 4 Episode 8
Making a Choice - Legacies Season 4 Episode 8
Aurora Returns - Legacies Season 4 Episode 8
Waiting for Answers - Legacies Season 4 Episode 8
  1. Legacies
  2. Legacies Season 4
  3. Legacies Season 4 Episode 8
  4. Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 8